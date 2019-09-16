You are here

Ties that bind

Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:24pm Hannah Maginot
Archery brings Comanche, Shoshone youths together

Phillip Bread’s long, nimble fingers are at ease turning deer sinew, horse hair, osage orange wood and hawk feathers into a functioning bow and quiver full of arrows.

Under the blazing Monday afternoon sun, propped up on a tailgate, Bread demonstrated how to break down the sinew, wet it with saliva and wrap it around the base of a repurposed metal arrowhead.

“It’s like a natural glue,” Bread said of the sinew as it dried and held the arrowhead to its wooden shaft.

