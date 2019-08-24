Thursday night shooting leads to Lawton’s latest homicide of 2019

Few details are available for what Lawton police are calling the city’s latest homicide.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to Summit Ridge Apartments in the 6900 block West Gore Boulevard on a shooting report. Officers were told the 33-year-old male victim had been shot there and taken to a local hospital by another male, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. The violent incident investigation took a further turn Thursday morning.

“The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide,” Jenkins said.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called to process the crime scene and interview witnesses and are taking the lead into the inquiry. Jenkins said witnesses were taken to the police station for further interviews.

The identity of the victim is being held unto next of kin are notified.

The last homicide reported is the June 16 torture killing of Byard “Dakota” Moore. Five people have been charged with participating in his death and desecration of his corpse.

This latest death by foul play would be either the eighth or ninth for the city this year, depending on the outcome of the autopsy and analysis into the May 11 death of a 50-year-old Lawton woman.