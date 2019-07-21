Thursday morning pursuit results in crash, foot chase and arrest

A police pursuit by vehicle that began with a run red light resulted in a wreck with a parked vehicle and ended with a foot chase and arrest for a man.

Lawton Police were involved in a pursuit shortly after 1 a.m. that began at the intersection of North Sheridan Road and Cache Road after the driver ran the red light, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the man accelerated, and the pursuit continued until the vehicle struck a parked car in the 700 block Northwest 13th Street. The man then tried to get away on foot but was unsuccessful.

A stolen gun was recovered during the foot chase, Jenkins said.