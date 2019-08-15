Third man charged with brutal killing of 22-year-old man

The third of four men implicated in the brutal June killing and disposal of a 22-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $150,000 bond.

Cody Ryan Bates, 29, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges for felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate.

The accessory charge is punishable by between 5 to 45 years in prison while the other three counts are punishable by up to 22 years combined.

Bates received the same charges as Ryan Jones, 35, for his alleged role in the death of Byard “Dakota” Moore. Adrain Stallworth, a.k.a., Adrian, 28, has been charged with killing Moore.

Jones and Bates were arrested Aug. 7 after a missing persons investigation into Moore’s whereabouts progressed into a murder case. Stallworth was arrested the next day after he confessed his role, according to the court affidavit.

Moore, who was last seen on July 15 near a convenience store on the city’s northwest side is believed to have been killed the next day.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Moore came to Jones’ house at 1716 NW Kinyon on June 16. Jones told investigators that he was told that Moore was going to be beaten and he approved of the beating but didn’t want his house destroyed.

Stallworth told investigators that Bates Facebook messaged him to find Moore and, when he discovered him at Jones’, he shared the information. Jones, Stallworth and a fourth suspect who has not been charged picked Bates up and brought him to the house.