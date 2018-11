There are several Thanksgiving-week dinners that people of Lawton can partake in and they are all free of charge.

On Nov. 21, First Christian Church and Hungry Hearts Ministry have teamed up to present a Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 6 p.m. at the church, 701 SW D.

“Everyone is welcome to the dinner, which is free,” Adriene Davis, founder of Hungry Hearts Ministries, said.