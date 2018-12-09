Texoma Gives event will be held Thursday

The 3rd Annual Texoma Gives, a full day of raising funds for local non-profits, is slated from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday.

The day's festivities include a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arvest Bank at 4330 Cache Road. Arvest's parking lot also serves as a hub for the non-profits that day as potential donators may donate in person. From 5-8 p.m., Krazy Birdz, Top Notch, All-American Lunch Box and Snowie Express food trucks will be on hand selling food. Attendees can also play several games and enter to win two drawings: one is a 50/50 drawing while the other is for a $100 EZ Go card.