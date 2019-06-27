Tech-Now creates technological opportunities for camp members

A summer camp held this week at the Great Plains Technology Center helped equip its older students with the technology skills they need to stand out in the career force.

Rick DeRennaux created Tech-Now Inc. to help a group of special students reach their potential and push them to learn skills they never thought possible. He’s partnered with the Department of Rehabilitation Services, Lawton Public Schools and GPTC for three years. The agencies come together each year to create a camp that will be fun and interactive for students with disabilities, but will also teach them valuable skills that could help them start a new career.

“It’s all about technology and getting them comfortable with it,” DeRennaux said. “If we can get them to work with designing something and then to manufacture it, it creates a spark. They might find they really enjoy this and want to do something more with it.”

The three-day camp began Monday and concluded Wednesday with a series of races of soapbox cars created by the students. It was the culmination of three days of learning and discovery. The students started out with designing graphics on the computer, which they then printed out in the form of posters, buttons and even mousepads. The more comfortable they became with the design process, the more they pushed to create even more. Their final project was to help create a car for Wednesday’s races.

“They all worked on designing and mostly manufacturing their own cars,” DeRennaux said. “Some of them took to this so much that they started working on a second car.”