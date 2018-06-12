Tech center roof catches fire again; fire department investigating

Not even four months after the roof of one of the Great Plains Technology Center's main buildings suffered fire damage, the Lawton Fire Department was called out to the same location Wednesday night in response to a fire that could have very well been started by building materials used to repair the damage from the first fire.

Major Mark Murphy with the Lawton Fire Department said the fire department received a call at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in response to a fire on the roof of building 100 of the Great Plains Technology Center. Seven fire department vehicles were dispatched to the scene, including four fire engines. The fire was put out fairly quickly, with everything being completely extinguished by 7:14 p.m.