'Team Oklahoma' takes part in field training exercise

They call themselves “Team Oklahoma.”

ROTC cadets from four Oklahoma universities — the University of Oklahoma (OU), Oklahoma State University (OSU), the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) and Cameron University (CU) — come together as one for a joint field training exercise (FTX) each spring.

Cadets from OU, OSU and UCO arrived by helicopter shortly before noon Friday. Two UH-60 Black Hawks, two CH-47 Chinooks and then two more Black Hawks deposited them on a grassy field at Camp Eagle, home to the Fort Sill Noncommissioned Officer Academy Training Site, which will serve as their headquarters during the exercise.