Teacher of the year reflects on mother’s influence, road to classroom

Ashley Ghrayyeb always knew she was going to be a teacher — even when she didn’t.

The 2019 Lawton Public Schools Teacher of the Year has a passion for education that dates back to when she was a young girl playing school in the classroom of her mother — former LPS Teacher of the year and retired educator Cheryl Tate. Ghrayyeb just didn’t realize that one day, she would be following in her mother’s footsteps — not just as a teacher, but as a representative for the whole district.

“I would always pretend to be a teacher in her classroom when I was a kid,” she said. “Even then, I would always tell everyone I was going to be a teacher one day. I feel proud to have lived up to my mother’s legacy.”