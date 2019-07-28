Task force to focus on healthy food options

The City Council has appointed three of its members to a healthy food retail task force, an entity developed to create strategies to make healthy food available to more residents.

Council members were reacting to a decision they made at their July 19 meeting, a resolution that establishes the task force and set the tasks it will accomplish. Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner, who initiated the original agenda item, will chair the task force, with Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson serving as members.

Under the terms of the resolution, the task force also will include at least three community members who work on healthy food access issues.