Students set to lead CU Convocation 2019

Three Cameron University seniors will speak on behalf of the university’s student body during Convocation 2019, a celebration of academic excellence.

Allison Duffin, San Antonio, Texas; Theresa Hinkle, Lawton; and Rylee McKee, Lawton, will share personal stories of accomplishment and inspiration during the annual event. Convocation, a Cameron tradition highlighted by musical performances and colorful pageantry, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in Aggie Gym and is open to the public, according to a press release.

“Convocation allows Cameron University to celebrate the academic achievements of our students,” said Ronna Vanderslice, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “The path to a college degree is an individual journey for every student. Allison Duffin, Theresa Hinkle and Rylee McKee are outstanding representatives of Cameron’s student body, and I look forward to hearing about the challenges they have overcome and the achievements they have attained.”

CU’s student body is the focal point of Convocation. Honor students are selected to carry banners for each academic department. Faculty and staff members attired in academic regalia complete the processional. During the ceremony, honor and scholarship students receive special recognition for their academic achievements.

About the speakers

Cameron University senior Allison Duffin is pursuing a — and — of the Aggie Women’s Golf team. While balancing sports and school can be challenging for any student-athlete, Duffin has demonstrated a high caliber of academic standards in all of her classes. She is an exceptional student with the intellectual ability, self-motivation, professional drive, and capacity to be successful in both sports and academics. Duffin was named the Lone Star Conference Academic Player of the Year for 2017-18 and was named to the LSC All-Academic team last year. She has also been honored as an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the past three years.