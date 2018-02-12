Students learn valuable lessons through Classic livestock show

This time of year, the multi-functional Expo Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds turns into a bovine beauty shop.

Teams of cattle fitters hover over show animals, primping and fussing over the slightest details to get that prize heifer or steer looking just right for the judges at the Wichita Mountains Classic.

They clip the hair on animals’ legs and spray what’s left with glue to make sure the hair doesn’t stick out. They also make sure there are no loose hairs anywhere, and they shape the ends of the tails into round balls.

Navajo fifth-grader Shelby Spradlin, 11, couldn’t say for sure how she managed to get a bevy of seven helpers all working on her Crossbred heifer at once. Her father, Dustin Spradlin, accounted for one of the party, but the rest seemed to come from all over – Cache, Mangum and El Reno, to name a few.