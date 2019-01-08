Students help meet community needs with annual Attire to Aspire drive

Like any cause, it began with identifying a need and addressing how to help.

In 2012, when Lawton Public Schools introduced school uniforms to some select elementary schools, MacArthur High School teacher Kimberly Jones heard that one of the local schools needed some uniforms for students who perhaps didn’t have the means to get them otherwise.

Jones saw a need, and addressed it, by taking uniforms to the school later in the week.

But Jones soon realized the need went far beyond that one school.

“One of the teachers said to me that they needed some uniforms at another school,” Jones said.

Again, seeing a need, Jones found a way to address it. The following year, she helped establish Attire to Aspire, a yearlong program that helps collect and donate two school uniforms per child to families who need help obtaining uniforms, whether it be for financial reasons or other.

“Often times, we’ve got families who are new here and who didn’t realize we had uniforms,” Jones said.

The project is in its seventh year, and going as strong as ever. During the 2018-19 school year, Jones said the project gathered between 400 and 500 outfits. But beyond serving those in the community with needs to be met, the project serves a different purpose, as well.

Students in the Epsilon Delta Chapter of Xinos and Kudos — youth leadership programs at the Lawton high schools through Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. — are encouraged to do volunteer service projects throughout their time in high school. Jones said many of the students will do close to 100 hours each year, in efforts to earn the Presidential community service award upon graduation.