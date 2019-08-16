Student sports will have new offering this year at CU

Registration will begin Monday for students who want to try out for Cameron University’s new esports team, and two Cameron students who have already tried the new facility are bragging about its offerings.

Cameron is adding the new student sports team this semester, allowing students to compete in digital arenas in multi-layer video game competitions. Collegiate esports (electronic sports) is becoming one of the fastest-growing student activities on campuses across the country, and Cameron University is joining the field of competition courtesy of a grant from the McMahon Foundation board of trustees, Cameron administrators said.

Cameron University’s esports program will offer full-time students a chance to be a part of the new esports team that will compete in tournaments and scrimmages in the video games “League of Legends,” “Overwatch” and “Super Smash Bros.” The team will compete against other universities throughout the year.

“The creation of an esports team at Cameron is more than an extracurricular activity,” said Christopher Keller, chair of the Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages and supervisor of the esports unit. “We plan to start with 12 to 15 team members, each of whom will have to exercise critical thinking and be able to work together to achieve team goals. For team-based games, just as in other sports, players often have different roles and responsibilities, so good communication and the ability to work together is critical to success. These are skills our students will fine-tune through esports and those skills will serve them throughout their professional lives. In addition, we will incorporate esports-related workshops into our curriculum.”