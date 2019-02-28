Student Learns About Caring

Everyone is Elgin knows Ethan Flood. That’s what his dad says so it must be true. On Wednesday, Ethan was showing his goats at the Comanche County Livestock Show and he won third and fourth place in his division.

That’s pretty amazing for any eighth grader, and the accolades are magnified because Ethan is a teenager with special needs.

“I started showing goats this year and I have been in the Elgin FFA for a year,” Ethan said in a recent interview. “I wanted to be like dad and show animals too.”

Ethan chose goats because his size was not suited for cattle, like his dad used to show while he was in high school.

“I am a cattle rancher and got my start working with cattle in school, but Ethan’s size wasn’t for cattle so we picked goats,” Dad Greg Flood said. “He can handle goats much better and seems to enjoy himself.”

Ethan enjoys school, especially math.

“I like to learn how to count money,” he said, “I also enjoy Agriculture and working with animals.”