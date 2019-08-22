Stripper fight under investigation by Sheriff’s Office

A woman claimed she was beat up by strippers after being denied a job inside a westside club as well as being denied a ride by a dancer’s husband.

Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 2 a.m. Aug. 14, to Dragons West, 9800 Cache Road, on the report of an assault and battery. A deputy would arrive to find tassles in a bunch and suspects in short supply.

A 32-year-old woman from Shreveport, La., told investigators that she’d been at the club in search of a job as a dancer. According to the report, she said “multiple girls jumped her.”

The club owner told the deputy that the dancers had left about 20 minutes prior. A group of men outside the club said they’d seen the altercation but didn’t want to fill out a statement.

The deputy was told by a witness that the victim had been inside asking for a job and when she was told “no,” she came outside. She was seen talking to a man and asking to leave with him when his wife came outside and told the woman “no soliciting,” according to the report.