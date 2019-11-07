Stringer new publisher of The Lawton Constitution

David R. Stringer has been named publisher of The Lawton Constitution.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Dolph Tillotson, president of Southern Newspapers, Inc., The Lawton Constitution’s parent company.

“We conducted a national search for a new publisher in Lawton, and we’re very pleased to have found David Stringer,” Tillotson said. “He’s an Oklahoman, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and a lifelong newspaperman. Most of all, he’s really excited about being in the community and the opportunities that presents for him and his family.

“All of us at Southern believe we have found just the right leader for the newspaper in Lawton, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish.”

Stringer has long ties to Oklahoma through his years of newspaper work for two publications, including a tenure as president/division manager of the Norman Transcript. He and his wife Saundra also have links to the military: both of their fathers served in the military, and a son — one of their five children — is a warrant officer in the U.S. Army.