Stratton hangs art for ‘August: Osage County’ at LCT

“August: Osage County” tells the story of a dysfunctional family living on the plains of Oklahoma. The play fixes an unblinking eye on the distrust, betrayal and jealousy that can fester beneath the veneer of small town life.

It’s a raw, emotional story. One that is sure to take the audience on an emotional ride. Jan Stratton hopes that she can help create a reprieve from these intense emotions with her art, which will hang in the hall of the John Denney Playhouse through the entire run of “August: Osage County.”

“It’s a tough play, it’s not an easy play. I want them (the audience) to be restful, to be relaxed and give them maybe a respite during intermission (with my paintings),” Stratton said.

Stratton is no stranger to the theatre, having acted in Lawton Community plays herself. Nor is she new to helping people through tough stories. After all, she spent 33 years delivering news -good and bad – on air with KSWO.