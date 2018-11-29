Strange things afoot in northeast Lawton neighborhood

Strange things in a northeast Lawton neighborhood were captured on video and turned over to police.

Lawton police began looking into the incidents in the 900 block of Northeast Dove Lane after a woman reported her neighbor broke four windows to her home. She told LPD Sgt. Kenneth Dixon she has made several police reports regarding “this ongoing issue,” according to the report.

The victim supplied detectives with video footage captured on a security camera.

While reviewing her surveillance video, the woman captured an incident from around 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31. According to the report, a male and what appeared to be a juvenile went into an alley near her home.