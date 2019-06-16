Storm destroys church, not spirits

Lawton Heights United Methodist Church began in the 1950s and has weathered many storms. But the storm which hit Saturday night devastated part of the church.

Jena Smith, who has been a member of the church for 40 years, was informed of the damage at 8:30 Sunday morning.

“I got on the phone and was telling people to call another member and tell them that we were not having services, but we needed all the help we could get to salvage what we could,” Smith said.