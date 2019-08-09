Stolen dog and domestic incident lands woman in jail

Lawton police paint a portrait of a tale of two alleged crimes that ended up with a woman jailed for burglary as well as a domestic incident and a stolen dog’s tail wagging happily with return to its owner.

Patelyn A. Adams, of Lawton made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of larceny of domestic animals/implements of husbandry, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 6 months to 3 years behind bars and up to $500,000 fine.

Adams is accused of taking a woman’s dog during a pair of Wednesday morning incidents.

Things quickly went to the dogs when LPD Officer Enoch Marshall reported being called around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment at 2310 NW Terrace Hills concerning a stolen canine.

Marshall spoke with the owner who said that while she was in her bedroom around 2 a.m., a woman, Adams, came through the unlocked front door of her apartment and stole her dog from inside his kennel, the report states. The owner said she heard Adams knock on her bedroom door before quickly fleeing and getting into a silver vehicle. That’s when, she said, Adams stuck her head out of the window and taunted her while driving off.