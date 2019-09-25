Sting results in 5 arrests by police

Lawton police made five arrests Thursday during an undercover sting that netted an alleged pimp and a quartet of accused prostitutes.

Jonathan Williams, 31, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of pandering after two former convictions, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison due to his prior convictions.

LPD Detective Girard Capps with the Special Operations Unit reported responding Thursday morning to an online ad from a known prostitution website and set up a meeting. He was told to come to a hotel room for a meeting.

Once there, around 10 a.m., Capps said he saw a black man and woman walk from the room and sit in a white car. The man appeared to be texting.

The detective went to the agreed upon room and met another woman who agreed to perform sexual acts for $200, the report states. Capps asked the woman if she knew the man in the car and she said he was “her protection.” After she asked Capps to fan out the money so she could tell the man she was OK, she was arrested for engaging in prostitution as well as for a small amount of marijuana found in the room.

Detectives made contact with the man, Williams, and woman in the car. A cigarette pack, a lighter and a card-style room key were recovered to the woman’s room, the report states. Due to the odor of marijuana, Capps said the car was searched. A marijuana joint was found in the cup holder ashtray in the center console and a small bag of pot was found in the woman’s bag in the trunk.