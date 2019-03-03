Sterling couple named Cooperator of Year
Sun, 03/03/2019 - 12:20am Mitch Meador
Jackie and Virginia Nunley of Sterling have been named Cooperator of the Year by the local office of Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Comanche County Conservation District.
David Kuntz, conservation district manager, said the Nunleys have worked closely with his three-member board to utilize the Conservation Stewardship Prog
“It helps the soil, and helps the wash places, and keeps the erosion down,” he said.