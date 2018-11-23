Steer and Heifer show set at Coliseum

The tradition continues.

The Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau will present the 2018 Wichita Mountains Classic Steer and Heifer Show Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road.

Today is the cutoff for online registration. While it is possible to register on-site, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Brenda Spencer-Ragland strongly encourages exhibitors to register early to assist in planning and organizing the event.

Online registration is available at www.VisitLawtonOK.com

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to host them here in our community. What I’m most proud of is that they consistently want to come back here, and I think that goes to the efforts of the volunteers,” Spencer-Ragland said. “It’s quite an undertaking.”