State online marijuana application system will open today
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 3:59am Staff
The online application system for medical marijuana licenses for patient and commercial licenses will open at 10 a.m. today, with the reviewing process to begin Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said.
The link to licenses for patients, caregivers, and commercial growers, processors, dispensaries and transportation is available at www.OMMA.ok.gov. A non-refundable application fee is necessary with each license application.