Stabbing and truck damage part of strange incident

A strange tale began August 3 when a man treated at a local hospital for a stabbing spoke with police.

Officers were called around 6:40 a.m. to Lawton Indian Hospital, 1515 NE Lawrie Tatum Road, to speak with a man treated for stab wounds.

The man said he’d been stabbed, possibly between 4 and 5:30 a.m. near the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. He said he’d called his sister and when she arrived, she told him he was bleeding, the report states. He said he didn’t know what weapon was used or who did it but did say that an unknown amount of money in his wallet was gone when his sister picked him up. He said he never went unconscious.

The man was later taken to Comanche County Memorial, 3401 W. Gore, and photos were taken of four lacerations to the man’s side, the report states.