St. Mary's robotics team eyes world championship

A group of St. Mary’s School robotics students are headed to the VEX Robotics World Championship this week in Louisville, Ky.

The world championship birth is the culmination of a year of hard work and determination for the small school and its even smaller robotics program. In its fourth year, the program has sent teams to the Oklahoma State Robotics Championship Tournament three years in a row. This year was the first time a St. Mary’s School team won.

“Our award-winning robotics teams continue to impress us,” said Principal Stan Melby.” They work very hard for each competition, and they keep proving why St. Mary’s is one of the top STEM schools in the state.”