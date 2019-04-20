Sole Holy City Easter Pageant performance set for tonight

The sole performance of the annual Holy City of the Wichitas Easter Pageant will begin at dark tonight.

Last week’s Palm Weekend performance was canceled due to rain and storms, but good weather is expected for tonight’s presentation. The story of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will come alive among the structures of the Holy City of the Wichitas, nestled in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The performance will begin at dark, but visitors are encouraged to arrive much earlier to find a prime position on Audience Hill, overlooking the Holy City. Bring something to sit on and a blanket, just in case the cold winds shift in the refuge. The performance is expected to last around two hours.