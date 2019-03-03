Solar cars, hydroponics highlight 2nd ‘Women in Engineering’ event

While women have made massive strides in the workplace over the past several decades, the number of females in the field of engineering is still relatively small.

To try to change that, the Great Plains Technology Center started their “Women in Engineering” workshop for middle school girls last year. It was such a success, Great Plains pre-engineering instructor Marcia Brown, organizer of the event, decided to hold it again this year, with the intent of turning it into an annual event.

If the turnout numbers of Saturday’s workshop were any indication, interest in science is not dead among pre-teen girls in Southwest Oklahoma, as more than 100 students from around the area learned about solar and wind energy, as well as hydroponic systems for growing plants.