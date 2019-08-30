Small heart attack leads to curiosity, mystery in downtown Lawton

Sidewalks near The Lawton Constitution showed signs of a mini-heart attack Thursday and opened the door to an unsolved mystery of the moment.

A tip from staffmate Gary Reddin set the investigation in motion following a phone call and a question: “What’s with all the hearts?” After sharing information of what he’d seen while leaving work, it was time to conduct an exploratory surgery of sorts.

With camera in hand and curiosity, the intrepid reporter hit the streets and followed his heart— well, several hearts — with gusto. Solving a mystery is a treat greatly relished.

The sidewalk along the newspaper’s parking lot now carries a big red, spray-painted heart at its end near the intersection of Southwest 3rd Street and B Avenue. A quick glance around showed the northeast/northwest/southeast/southwest corners each had another at the entrance to the crosswalk.

Taking a trek eastbound on B Avenue, the intersection with Southwest 2nd Street bore the same four red outlined hearts. Beating the streets a little farther east, the same was found on all four corners at Southwest 1st Street.