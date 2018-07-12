Sill salute battery pays tribute to Bush

Fort Sill’s salute battery paid tribute to the memory of former President George Herbert Walker Bush on Thursday with a 21-round salute at noon and a 50-round salute to each of the 50 states at 5 p.m.

“What we had today is paying respects in accordance with regulation to the office of the President of the United States,” explained Lt. Col. Lazander Tomlinson, commander of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery. “Frankly, it’s an opportunity to pay homage and honor the office of the President of the United States.”

As the salute battery, Bravo Battery, 2-2 FA performs a ceremonial function on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and also when a former president dies. It’s been 12 years since the death of former President Gerald Ford in December 2006, and no one who had the privilege of rendering honors back then is still with the battalion to pass on the knowledge of what to do.