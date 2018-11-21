Sill prepares for Thanksgiving

The soldier cooks of Guns & Rockets Dining Facility (DFAC) will be in the spotlight today when the trenchermen of 75th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade and 31st Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade queue up for their annual Thanksgiving degustation.

A trencherman is a person with a hearty appetite. Degustation is the careful, appreciative tasting of various foods, focusing on the gustatory system, the senses, high culinary art and good company – which, when the proper spirit of thankfulness is decanted into the concoction, sounds exactly like Thanksgiving.

“Our theme this year for our Thanksgiving is ‘Hawaiian Luau,’” Guns & Rockets DFAC manager, Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Delgado, said Tuesday. “We’ve been working for a few weeks now, getting everything ready to go. We just completed our ice carvings today. We have all of our meats thawed out, ready to go get seasoned (Tuesday night) by the night prep team.”