Sill MP suspended after protestor exchange

A Fort Sill military police officer who was involved in an exchange with protestors June 22 has been suspended, according to a story in the Army Times.

The group, Tsuru for Solidarity, helped organize the event to protest the federal government’s plan to use facilities on Fort Sill to house unaccompanied minor children. A press conference was scheduled outside Bentley Gate before the main protest, which was held in Shepler Park in downtown Lawton.

The Army Times reported Thursday that the officer, a lieutenant colonel, was filmed telling the protestors they were not allowed to gather outside Bentley Gate. The soldier was quoted as telling the group, “You need to move today — now!” and “What don’t you understand? It’s English: Get out.”

The name of the officer has not been released.

“The command has suspended the officer and has launched an investigation. Additionally, the command has put appropriate measures in place to respect one’s right to protest outside our installation,” Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner said in a statement to the Army Times.