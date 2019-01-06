Shoshone Reunion planning meeting Tuesday

The Shoshone Reunion Planning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the new conference room of the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

The 2019 Shoshone Reunion will be hosted Sept. 16-18 by the Comanche Nation at the tribal complex. The theme for the reunion is “Reviving the Past to Awaken the Future.”

The committee is calling for volunteers to help welcome and accommodate all those that will travel from near and far to attend this gathering.