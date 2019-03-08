Shoppers tackle back-to-school lists on tax-free weekend 

JCPenney was hopping Friday afternoon, but Store Manager Cayce Vickers was bracing for the real chaos to hit the next day.

“Saturday between 2 and 6 (p.m.) is when it’s really going to be busy,” she said surveying back-to-school shoppers pushing carts through clothing and shoe displays as the tax-free shopping weekend got off to a solid start. “It tends to all hit a once in the heat of the day, so come early or late if you want to get in an out more quickly.”

The Oklahoma Sales Tax Holiday cuts shoppers a break during back-to-school season, exempting certain clothing and shoe purchases from sales tax.

According to tax.ok.gov, the annual sales tax holiday started at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday. Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes. Retailers are required to participate and may not collect state and local sales or use tax on most footwear and clothing items that are sold for less than $100 during the weekend.

Vickers said she sees many of the same families return to JCPenney, 200 SW C Ave., in the Central Mall, each year to save a few bucks buying school uniforms and sneakers. She also said the store is offering $10 haircuts for children under 12 through August.