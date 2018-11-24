Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday

Clothing items and dolls were popular items for shoppers who were hunting Black Friday bargains in Lawton.

Barbara Morris of Marlow was looking for ‘cute boots’ at one store and said that she had been to several places already.

Samuel Tidwell was eyeing a turntable and said that he was not much of a shopper and hardly ever came to Black Friday sales, but decided to come out and brave the crowds this year.

Sterling Sullivan was looking at all the dolls on sale and Cassandra Roberts said that she got a couple of things on Thanksgiving Day.

“It was really busy last night and it’s been steady this morning too,” Roberts said.