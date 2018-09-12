Several accidents blamed on Saturday weather

The snow and wet roads made for a messy combination Saturday as several law enforcement agencies reported that there were numerous accidents throughout Southwest Oklahoma but no fatalities as of press time.

Brandon Johnson, dispatcher for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said that there were at least 12 accidents that had been worked since about noon.

“The Turnpike Authority is out trying to sand the interstate,” Johnson said. “From the 75 mile-marker south to the Texas border, the weather conditions are bad. We have several troopers from different counties out on the turnpike helping the troopers. Conditions are deteriorating right now and will continue to do so.”