Senior center will hold open house

The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at the Legion Building.

The public is invited to the event, which will showcase many of the activities seniors can engage in during the regular week. Visitors can play a game of dominos, converse with quilters and even join in on the session, play a game of pool or simply hang out with and talk with the numerous seniors who will be at the center.