Sen. Bernie Sanders to enter powwow ring at Comanche Nation Fair Sunday night

Bernie Sanders is coming to Comanche country Sunday evening in his bid to lead the Democratic party into the 2020 presidential election.

The Vermont senator will make his appearance in the dance circle as part of the 28th Annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow at 7 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Josh Visnaw, state director for the Bernie Sanders for President Campaign, said that he’s been traveling the state and making outreach efforts to the Native American community. The campaign is honored to be included in the Numunuu celebration.

“We’re super excited and extremely grateful to the Comanche Nation to allow us to have the opportunity,” Visnaw said. “It’s a really special thing to be a part of.”

The timing and scale of the annual Comanche Nation Fair made this an appealing stop. Visnaw said the campaign supported the local protest events this summer when undocumented children were originally slated to be housed at Fort Sill. It made Lawton a natural fit.