Second week of June trial docket starts Monday

The second week of the Comanche County District Court jury trial docket has a trio of cases awaiting adjudication.

Jurors will arrive at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Comanche County Courthouse and they will then go through the jury selection process.

•The only trial on Monday’s schedule will be for Kevin Crisel, 44, who is charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 12. The crime is punishable by 25 years to life in prison due to the child’s age, according to state statutes.

Crisel is accused of sexually assaulting a girl from 2009 to 2012 when she was between the ages of 5 and 8 years old.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka will prosecute the case. Crisel is represented by David L. Smith, of Lawton. District Judge Irma Newburn will preside over the case.

Crisel has been free on $25,000 bond since Dec. 7, 2018, records indicate.