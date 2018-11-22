Second graders explain why, how pilgrims came to America

Everyone knows the three “Fs” of Thanksgiving: family, food and football. It’s a day for families to gather and catch up with each other. It’s a day to stuff yourself with so much food that you slip into a coma. It’s a day to “work off” that massive belly full of food by watching bad football teams play meaningless games.

Thanksgiving is a magical day that only comes one time a year. But unlike Christmas, the major holiday on the calendar, the origins of Thanksgiving are a little murky. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared the final Thursday of November to be Thanksgiving. In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt declared the fourth Thursday of November would be Thanksgiving. Two years later, he signed a bill passed by Congress that officially set the fourth Thursday of each November as Thanksgiving — thus ending the controversy.