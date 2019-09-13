Second area school threatened online in 10 days

A Thursday morning social media threat to Eisenhower Middle School put Lawton Public Schools and law enforcement on alert.

Within hours, and with the assistance of the FBI, a juvenile was arrested and fears were somewhat allayed.

Lawton police contacted Lawton Public Schools Police Chief David Hornbeck of a social media threat to the middle school. An investigation was begun immediately, according to a statement from Lawton Public Schools Executive Director Lynn Cordes,

The FBI and Lawton police worked to identify and apprehend a juvenile suspect at his home around 6:30 a.m. The unidentified suspect remains in law enforcement custody.

Once the suspect was detained, it was determined there was no longer a threat to students or staff, according to the statement. Classes went on as normal.

“We cannot share any other details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation,” Cordes stated. “Please know that all threats will be handled swiftly and immediately. Safety is the top priority for Lawton Public Schools.”

After thanking the FBI and Lawton police for support and the efforts to isolate and contain the threat, LPS advised it will continue to work with the agencies to complete the investigation.