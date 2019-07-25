Schoolhouse Camp wraps creative week with pottery project

Creativity flowed during last week’s Schoolhouse Camp at the Museum of the Great Plains.

This was the first year of the camp, and the museum’s Executive Director John Hernandez called it a “huge success.”

“The artists we selected far exceeded all our expectations,” he said, adding that working with children is no small task. “It takes a lot of patience ... but they all did a wonderful job and our attendance was really good.”

Schoolhouse Camp featured a day of instruction by local artists Juanita Pahdopony, Sandra Dunn, Robert Peterson and Jacqueline Calhoun. Each artist volunteered their time for the camp, Hernandez said.

For the final workshop Friday afternoon, campers were guided through a pottery project. Duncan artist Calhoun moved fluidly from table to table enthusiastically answering questions and small pleas for help from budding artists.

“Use those muscles,” she encouraged tiny arms as they worked furiously to flatten stubborn balls of clay with rolling pins.

Campers used doilies to imprint festive patterns on their flattened clay, then cut out wings and a beak for their project.