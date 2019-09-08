School resumes today

With school beginning today, motorists need to be on alert for kids walking, riding bikes, getting in and out of cars and getting on and off school buses.

“We have both stationary and flashing signs in the school zones,” said Lawton Police Department public information officer Sgt. Tim Jenkins. “Fines can double in zones with flashing signs and every 5 miles over the speed limit posted, the fines increase.”

“There will be six officers on traffic control,” Jenkins said. “The Lawton Public School Police force will also be out patrolling the school zones. There are nine LPS patrol officers who will participate in patrolling, for a total of 15 officers on school duty.

“I want to make the public aware to watch out for kids,” Jenkins said. “If you need to leave a little early to get where you’re going, by all means, do. Just be aware of your surroundings and be careful.”