School board releases Deighan from duties

The Lawton Board of Education released Superintendent Tom Deighan from his duties Friday, freeing the long-time administrator to begin focusing on his new job as superintendent of Duncan Public Schools.

And, after a two-hour executive session, board members also designated retired LPS assistant superintendent Ken Baden as the district’s interim chief operating officer, effective Monday.

The actions come as board members deal with the loss of their top three administrators. Deighan announced that he was resigning to become superintendent in Duncan, while Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jamie Polk announced her resignation to take a job with Oklahoma City Public Schools. Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Barbara Ellis had already announced plans to retire at the end of the school year.

In addition on Friday, the board accepted the resignation of Kelly Trinidad, executive director of secondary education. Like Polk, Trinidad’s resignation is effective June 28. The announcement is part of a series of departures that will keep the school board busy as it replaces members of the district’s administrative team.