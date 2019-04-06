School board names Thomas as interim superintendent

Former Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Tom Thomas will be interim superintendent of Lawton Public Schools, the LPS Board of Education decided Monday.

In addition, secondary school students will see a 5-10 minute earlier start time when the 2019-2020 school year begins in August, while the day will start 10 minutes later for elementary students. The change comes as LPS deals with problems caused by an insufficient number of bus drivers.

That issue is one that Thomas will be overseeing as he steps into the superintendent’s seat on an interim basis, beginning July 1. Thomas will take over for current Superintendent Tom Deighan, who announced earlier this year that he had accepted the job as superintendent of Duncan Public Schools, effective July 1. Deighan is among the three top LPS administrators who will be leaving the district this month.

Thomas has a long history in the community, functioning as both educator and economic development researcher and planner.

He worked in administration at Great Plains Technology for more than 30 years and served as superintendent from 2010 until his retirement in 2016. Not long after, he agreed to become the interim president of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, then, in 2017, began working as a consultant to the organization until 2018.