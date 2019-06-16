Saturday night storm knocks out power, causes damage

A storm line came through Lawton Saturday night that knocked out power for many Southwest Oklahomans as it left damage in its wake.

Following a relatively idyllic evening, encroaching lightning arriving from the northwest was followed immediately by high winds gusts around 10 p.m. Within a few short minutes, everything turned chaotic as winds and rain drenched the area.

The storm would soon pass, however, its impact continued to be felt into Sunday. Tree limbs broken from overhead decorated yards in different patches of town Sunday morning.