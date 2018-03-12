Santa's Closet opens assistance to active duty soldiers

Santa’s Closet is providing an open door to active duty enlisted soldiers and their families this holiday season.

Housed at “Closet” located behind the Armed Forces YMCA (ASYMCA), 900 Cache Road, Kris Kringle’s closet first opened Monday night for a session fit for the whole family. Emily Massey, ASYMCA spokesperson, said Monday night kicked off a week-long event where qualified soldiers and their families are are supplied with a meal and toy assistance at absolutely no cost to them. The program is open to active duty junior enlisted soldiers (E1-E5) and their families.