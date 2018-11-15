Santa heading to Central Mall Saturday

The Jolly Old Soul, St. Nick, Papa Noel or Santa Claus — whatever you want to call him — will arrive at Central Mall at 10 a.m. Saturday. His visit is special but his arrival will be extraordinary as the Central Fire Station will deliver him in a big, shiny firetruck.

After Santa’s arrival, the JC Penney parade will commence at the South Entry of the mall and proceed through the mall to the west end. Everyone is invited to come be a part of the parade.

Santa’s home will be located in front of Dillard’s. He is available for photos during mall hours. Mall holiday hours are posted on the website. Keep in mind that Santa will take a break daily at 1 p.m. to feed the reindeer. Each child who visits with Santa will receive a treat and a special set of reindeer antlers.